NEWBURYPORT — The city will be a much sweeter place next month when Central Congregational Church presents the 19th annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour to help out local artists, families and even a four-legged police officer.
The Chocolate Tour, scheduled for Oct. 1, was started by the American Red Cross as a local fundraiser in 2003 and Central Congregational Church took over coordination of the event after the local Red Cross chapter disbanded 10 years ago.
The church has been coordinating the event as a way to raise money for local causes, such as the Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport and Newbury Councils on Aging prescription refill programs for elders. Lucy’s Love Bus, the Clipper City Rail Trail and Theater in the Open have also been among the Chocolate Tour’s many beneficiaries over the years.
Event Chairperson Dianne Hawkins-Clark said if the church sells all 400 tour tickets and raises enough money from sponsors, it will give away $14,000 to local groups at a special ceremony.
“We pull in about $14,000 each year and have given away over $100,000 over the past 10 years,” she said.
At least 120 volunteers will embark upon a walking tour of 32 participating downtown area stores. Four volunteers will be placed in each store. Participants will be given a bag and a map and will then go from store to store to find, either some chocolates, or a chocolate-themed experience.
“BC Essentials do chocolate hand rubs. We’ve got a lot of volunteers and a lot of chocolate for people to get to in four hours,” Hawkins-Clark said.
The church has chosen to give money this year to the Newburyport Art Collective and the Amesbury-based, family-centered support group Greenstone Gives.
The animal beneficiary will be the Amesbury Police Department’s new patrol, firearms and explosives detection K9 officer, Meatball.
Meatball’s human partner, Officer Tom Nichols, said donations will go to his department’s K9 fund, which pays for continuing education and training, as well as equipment for Nichols and his four-legged partners.
Nichols added that he and Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey are grateful for the Chocolate Tour’s financial assistance.
“We are thrilled. Anytime the community takes an interest in the program and they step up to help us out is a huge service to us. Not having to focus on fundraising for the unit when the community gives back is truly awesome and is really appreciated,” he said.
Central Congregational Church has never missed a Chocolate Tour in the past 10 years and even held drive-by events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawkins-Clark said.
“We did a drive-by at the senior center and gave way bags of chocolates. We were able to bring in $3,000 in the process,” she said.
The Chocolate Tour will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance ($25 on the day of the event) and can be purchased at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry offices, The Candy Man, The Brass Lyon, Affamata and online at checkout.square.site/buy/A3H4H6JLPGZ2VLFAFSSOSLSP.
“This is a big event that is a lot of fun, a lot of fun,” Hawkins-Clark said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
