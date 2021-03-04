WEST NEWBURY — Creating a multigenerational civic center at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is one of several proposed uses for $165,000 in cable access money.
The Cable Advisory Committee recently solicited input for possible uses of the money — collected monthly by Comcast and Verizon from their cable customers to help support local public, education and government programming.
As part of contract negotiations the companies have with municipalities when applying for, or renewing, a local cable franchise, the fees are included on the subscriber’s cable bill, with the money collected turned over to the town on a quarterly basis.
At the committee’s recent virtual meeting, member Kevin Bowe offered three possible options for handling the current balance: return the surplus money to the free cash account; invest it in a traditional local cable media access center with paid staff; or – the choice he prefers – adopt a hybrid approach that meets the original intention of the 50-year-old PEG fees while also accomplishing other community goals.
Rather than hiring staff to create content — as was the norm for cable access over the past 40 years — Bowe said a hybrid plan would allow municipal boards, community organizations and residents to learn to create their own multimedia content.
“The mission would be to provide training on an array of basic media tools to create content for digital platforms,” Bowe said. Training that focuses on preserving personal and historical photos, and producing family and other kinds of history stories about the region were also suggested.
“Can these funds be leveraged to achieve other community goals, such as creating a multigenerational community center?” he asked. “Can an idea fuse the town’s commitment to preserving our history and our equally strong commitment to preparing future generations with grounded values and tools for the future?”
Bowe proposes using the space in the 121-year old Gothic Revival brick building to create a civic media center. Voters approved a $1.85 million restoration project using current and future Community Preservation Act money in 2019.
A slim majority of voters agreed at the time that the historic Civil War landmark was worth saving — even though there was no stated use for the building. This plan would fill that need, Bowe said.
It could be a museum honoring the town’s past as well as a place teenagers can go to learn the art of video game design and a senior citizen might visit to restore faded family photos. The hybrid idea requires substantial buy-in from people around town to be self-sustaining, Bowe said.
West Newbury’s information technology expert, Adam Stone, estimates a partially portable media studio would cost $10,000 to $20,000.
“We could build something very, very nice and modern,” he said.
Other ideas proposed included ways to use the technology to improve town meetings or the emergency alert system; educational webinars on topics such as invasive plants or simple composting; informing the public about critical issues — especially prior to town meetings; upgrading cable access cameras and other equipment; wiring the second-floor hearing room so meetings can be recorded on both floors at the town offices; taking people on virtual trail walks; and capturing and displaying video of town lore shared by longtime residents.
Reflecting on the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s “Voices of West Newbury” film shown at the Old Town Hall for a week in July 2019 as part of the town’s bicentennial celebration, committee Chair Glenn Kemper said recording town stories for prosperity is a priority for him.
“We need to do more of that ... . That’s something I promise you that we’re going to start,” he said. The nonprofit arts foundation collaborated on the public art project for two years with the Council on Aging and GAR Memorial Library, hiring Bowe to produce it.
Ideas for use of the fees can be sent to: kbowe@kbowe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.