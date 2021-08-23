SALISBURY — The Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack will resume monthly in-person meetings Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road.
The September meeting will include a belated celebration of the group’s 25th anniversary. Actor Pat Falci will present a talk, “Saddle Up with General Hill: Famous Generals and their War Horses.”
Falci portrayed Gen. A.P. Hill in “Gettysburg” and was a historical consultant for the movie. He will also perform the ceremonial cutting of the anniversary cake with his sword. All are welcome and admission is free.
For more information about the Civil War Roundtable, visit www.cwrtmerrimack.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.