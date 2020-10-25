Clarabelle up for adopt at Feline Rescue Society

SALISBURY – Clarabelle is a 12-year-old female cat who was brought to the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society when her owner went into a nursing home. Her family says that Clarabelle is a sweet older cat who would be best in a quiet, loving home where she could be the center of attention. She is an inquisitive and friendly cat who loves treats, a warm place in the sun to stretch out, and being petted. She meows politely for attention.
Clarabelle is spayed, micro-chipped, up to date on vaccines and on a prescription diet to manage her thyroid condition. For more information, call the shelter at 978-462-0760 or email adoptioncounselor@mrfrs.org.
For more about the shelter on the web: www.mrfrs.org
