NEWBURYPORT — Larissa Snorek, an authorized Christian Science teacher, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Snorek about Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy’s transformative healing experience in 1866, which led her to found a religion based on “divine laws of spiritual healing,” according to a press release.
Snorek will discuss common misconceptions about Christian Science; what happens during the healing work of practitioners; and what Christian Science has in common with and how it differs from other Christian denominations.
She will explain how her own spiritual quest led her to travel to more than 20 countries as a practitioner of Christian Science, and why she finds “deep peace” in her religious work.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
