WEST NEWBURY — Members of the Pentucket Regional High School Class of 2020 graduated Saturday morning during a drive-in ceremony on the school's front lawn, surrounded by a chorus of honking and cheers.
Though attendees were required to remain in their vehicles, the district preserved as much of the traditional pomp and circumstance as social distance protocol would allow. Each senior was allowed to leave their vehicle one-by-one to receive their diploma and have their photograph taken.
"While being separated by our cars may seem like an inconvenience today, I can assure you all that this day will go down in the Pentucket history books," Class President Sam Stys said in one of the first speeches.
He lauded his classmates for their "resilience," particularly during the last couple of months with the move to remote learning and countless event cancellations due to COVID-19.
"Because of the Sachem community and the individual drive of these students, the Pentucket Class of 2020 has been able to — and will continue to — accomplish great things," he said.
Salutatorian Nick Mower recognized the day as both "an end and a new beginning," saying that students will continue to learn as they go off to college, join the military or enter the workforce.
"We're taking our first steps into adult life, even though it seems like just yesterday that we were too scared to enter the eighth grade hallway where all the big kids' classes were," he said.
Valedictorian Sage Seymour said she felt united with her classmates despite all they had missed out on these last few months.
"For the rest of our lives, I believe we have the right to brag about our journey to this ceremony today," she said. "It was definitely one of the most trying, difficult and uncertain — at least we hope for the sake of our underclassmen."
Seymour reminisced on all the memories students were able to share prior to COVID-19, whether they were inside the classrooms, outside on the sports fields, at a table in the cafeteria or somewhere in the community. She recalled some of the obstacles students had encountered including the debate over their cap and gown colors.
She talked about social media and how it can sometimes feel like "we live two lives" with an internet persona and a real one.
"We have a chance now to build our new future, as we go out into our careers and on our journeys, however we want to," Seymour said, adding that everyone has a duty to lift each other up as they move forward.
In closing, she said "Let's find out together how much we can change the world and let's be the class no one will ever forget."
Graduation was broadcasted over the radio and live streamed on the Pentucket TV YouTube channel. To watch the full ceremony, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0qVuCZrcwA.
The district is tentatively considering in-person celebrations later this summer, but that depends on whether or not social distancing guidelines are loosed, according to a press release.
