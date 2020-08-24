Clean River Project grapples with river rubbish  

METHUEN — Where can you go to find an old dock, discarded shopping carts, a grimy park bench, barrels of unknown origin, a rusty bicycle, miscellaneous car parts and a stop sign?
Why, the Spicket River, of course, right in downtown Methuen.
On Friday morning, Rocky Morrison and five of his Clean River Project volunteers, along with two employees and their trucks from Martineau Towing, hauled those items and more out of the river, just a few yards downstream of the dam near Lowell Street.
Morrison said it was a donation by him and the towing company as a way to give back to the community.
“We wanted to give downtown a little facelift,” Morrison said.
Mayor Neil Perry said he contracted recently with Morrison to clean the Methuen stretch of the Merrimack River. He said the deal is worth around $20,000 but should help keep the river and the riverbank of the Merrimack free of the type of debris found in the Spicket Friday.
“He’s doing good work,” Perry said, referring to Morrison. “I’m more concerned about the Merrimack than the Spicket.”
Nonetheless, the effort is part of what the mayor calls the “war on trash.”
He said that since he got into office in January, he’s been mortified by the amount of rubbish and refuse strewn around the city, including in its waterways.
He is meeting with city officials next week to come up with an education plan for residents on littering, recycling and general cleanliness.
“We need to get broader community involvement,” he said, noting that every day he walks down his street picking up trash that has been thrown out of vehicle windows.
He noted that he hopes to implement a Neighborhoods Plan that will include education, ongoing rubbish removal and security cameras to monitor illegal dumping and other crimes.
As for the Spicket cleanup, “this is a gift from the Clean River Project and Martineau Towing,” Morrison said, noting that his contract to clean the Merrimack near the boat ramp and on the west end of town starts in May 2021 and runs until next October.
Ryan Martineau, son of the towing company owner, said he and Jayson Winegar agreed to help out Morrison by bringing in two trucks to pull out the heavy items, including the dock and the barrels.
“We always try to give back to the community as much as we can,” Martineau said. “Rocky is doing a great job keeping the river clean and we like to do anything we can do to help.”
Martineau currently has the municipal towing contract in Dracut and is hoping to sign a deal sometime soon with Methuen, he said.
The items collected from the river will be taken to Morrison’s property and separated into what can and can’t be recycled.
