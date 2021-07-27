NEWBURYPORT — City Engineer Jon-Eric White will discuss threats to the water supply and offer potential short- and long-term solutions for protecting the city's reservoirs, watershed and aquifer.
These solutions can include protecting water sources through ordinances as well as searching for new sources.
The program, "Clean Water at Risk, Let's Save It," starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St., and is sponsored by Storm Surge.
Newburyport's drinking water comes from surface water and groundwater supplies. The surface supplies – the Indian Hill Reservoir in West Newbury, the Artichoke Reservoirs in West Newbury and Newburyport, and Bartlett Spring Pond in Newburyport — provide 80% of the city's water.
The remaining 20% of Newburyport's drinking water comes from two gravel-packed wells along Ferry Road in Newburyport.
White has been Newburyport's city engineer since 2009. Prior to assuming this role, he had 20 years of experience as an engineer and project manager for several consulting firms.
During that time, he designed and managed many projects for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's cleanup of Boston Harbor, including the new wastewater treatment plant on Deer Island.
He also worked on the Central Artery Tunnel, the MBTA commuter rail extension into the South Shore, and commercial and residential development and highway projects throughout the state.
Tracy Adamski and Thomas Cusick Jr. will join White for a post-presentation discussion.
Adamski is a vice president at Tighe & Bond, a consulting company hired by the city to update the Artichoke Reservoir watershed protection plan. She will share recommendations intended to address climate change impacts and make the water supply resilient for decades to come.
Cusick is Newburyport’s water treatment superintendent and will answer questions about water treatment, demand and supply, and watershed management.
Register for this event at www.storm-surge.org.
