NEWBURYPORT — Instead of its annual organized cleanup, the Coast Trails Coalition has been encouraging people this month to grab a bag, get out to local trails, pick up trash, clear branches from paths and post photos of their efforts on its Facebook page.
Specific tasks for the Clipper City Rail Trail, Gloria Braunhardt Bike Path and Little River Trail System in Newburyport; the Eastern Marsh Trail, Ghost Trail and Gillis Bridge Trail Connector in Salisbury; and the Riverwalk in Amesbury can be found at https://coastaltrails.org.
For those in need of gloves or plastic trash bags, email info@coastaltrails.org.
Following the same model, the Parks Department is hosting its annual cleanup May 1.
With respect to COVID-19 concerns, the department is promoting socially distant efforts rather than its usual in-person gathering.
Community members are encouraged to clean up a public space of their choosing and post it on Facebook or Instagram while tagging "Newburyport Parks."
Leaf bags will be available. Details will soon be available at http://newburyportparks.com/clean-sweep.html.
For more local cleanups and efforts relating to the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, which is Thursday, visit www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/local-efforts-cleanup-opportunities-for-earth-day/article_c3c71594-685f-594a-943b-cd7253edf5f6.html.
