NEWBURYPORT — Local city and town clerks will soon send out mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election, but Greater Newburyport residents will also be able to head to the polls in less than two weeks.
Voters can cast ballots by mail and will have the option to do so in person during a 14-day early voting period or on Election Day.
Early in-person voting in Massachusetts runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.
Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones said his office will send mail-in ballots to voters by midmonth, about a week after they are received by the city. He added that his office will have "close to 7,000 (ballots) to collate, package, label, seal and send."
Jones urged residents to "please be patient" as the city mails out the ballots, noting the time it may take for all of them to be prepared.
Jones said he expects the election to have a similar turnout as the September primary, which saw an unexpectedly high number of voters at the polls following a slow early voting period.
In September, 3,125 city residents voted early by mail, while only 451 people voted early in person. On primary day, 3,196 city voters went to their polling places. Overall, the primary drew 44% of the city’s roughly 15,000 registered voters to the polls.
"We thought that a lot of people had already voted by mail or early in person, but then all of a sudden, a lot of people showed up on Election Day ... I expect it to be the same (in November)," Jones said. "There are a lot of people concerned about early voting and mail-in voting, so they're going to go the tried-and-true route."
Amesbury City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom said the city saw a large turnout in September compared to past primaries because of the mail-in ballot option. Haggstrom said she isn't quite sure how Amesbury residents will prefer to vote in November.
"I'm expecting a high turnout for this election, but I can't guarantee if it will be more mail-ins or in-person," Haggstrom said, adding that she has been receiving lots of questions from residents about the city's voting options.
In Newburyport, early voting will be at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., during the following dates and times:
Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 am to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day, polling places across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Amesbury, voters can head to the polls early at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St., during the following dates and times:
Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 19, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Salisbury voters may cast ballots early at Salisbury Town Hall in the Colchester Room, 5 Beach Road, during the following dates and times:
Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
