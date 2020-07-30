Clipper Heritage Trail book signing is Saturday

NEWBURYPORT – Local author and historian Ghlee E. Woodworth will do a Yankee Homecoming book signing for her new book on Newburyport outside in the Museum of Old Newbury's courtyard this Saturday, Aug. 1.
Woodworth, a native of the city, recently published Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail - Volume I, featuring a series of self-guided history tours. She will be signing copies of her book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. History buffs should enter the courtyard from Fruit Street. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place; masks and social distancing required.
