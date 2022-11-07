AMESBURY — Seventy-five housebound residents will have a little something extra to be thankful for later this month when the Bake Fairies pop in to drop off some delicious treats.
The Bake Fairies, a group shrouded in mystery, have made themselves known only through the baked goods they have delivered around Amesbury for years. Though no one knows who they are, or at least they will not say, the fairies will continue with their mission to deliver sweet treats starting Nov. 21 about 9:30 a.m.
The Council on Aging and AgeSpan, which work together to provide the Meals on Wheels service Monday through Friday year round, will help out.
Courtney Hutchinson, the council’s assistant director and mental health clinician, said her organization recently got involved.
“About two years ago, one of our board members brought it to our attention and our growing senior population of homebound seniors. We thought that they could use a boost in their spirit,” Hutchinson said. “The mental health stuff in town really started to increase with the seniors, everybody really, but seniors in particular with depression and isolation. So we thought it would be a good opportunity for the Bake Fairies to come and boost some of the senior spirits.”
Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield elaborated on the effort involving the council and AgeSpan, which used to be called Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley.
“They’re the ones that provide the Meals on Wheels for us,” she said. “We provide the kitchen and Meals on Wheels is a five-days-a-week program that delivers about 75 meals a day to Amesbury. And so it’s a collaboration between the Bake Fairies, Amesbury Council on Aging and AgeSpan, and this is the first time this year that we’re doing it this way.”
Arnfield said they will handle the delivery of the treats differently than in the past, with Bake Fairies dropping them off at the Senior Center and those treats being put into the Meals on Wheels deliveries.
“They’re just going be put in the lunches. So if someone can’t eat it or does not want it, hopefully they can give it to a family member or a friend but we wanted to avoid the logistics of having people sign up,” Arnfield said.
The Council on Aging director said she hopes that the housebound adults this program targets will feel the support.
“I think it’s just a really a feel good thing where, you know, it’s just something to give to those around Thanksgiving that might not get out,” Arnfield said. “It’s just to say, ‘Hey, your community is there. We’re here for you. We’re thinking about you, and here’s something that tastes good.”’
Hutchinson said the response has been amazing.
“For many of them, they don’t have much to look forward to, if anything, and this has been the one constant that they could look forward to,” Hutchinson said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
