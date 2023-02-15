GROVELAND — Cedardale Groveland’s hasty permanent closure, as detailed in an email to families Friday evening, has raised a lot of questions about why the camp was suddenly shuttered.
The decision was so abrupt that former camp director Amy Lopata said she found out about the closure only a day before the email was sent.
Lopata said she was only made aware of the camp’s closure Feb. 9. The email, which went out the next day, had her name on it – much to her surprise.
“I did not expect to have my name to be attached to anything as I had nothing to do with this decision,” she said.
But Lopata added, “I don’t think it was done with any malicious intent, I just think they clicked the wrong email to send it from.”
The email read: “Dear Cedardale families, it with a heavy heart that we are letting you know that Cedardale Groveland is closing its doors forever, effective immediately. Thank you for trusting us with your children through the years. If you already registered for the Summer of 2023, you should expect a full refund shortly.”
No reason was given for why Cedardale closed so suddenly. The camp phone number remains disconnected.
Camp owner John Dibble could not be reached for comment since no contact information could be found. Lopata declined to share Dibble’s contact information with The Daily News.
The email used to send the notice has since been disconnected and only sends the same email notice through automatic reply.
Lopata also noted that she empathized with families devastated by the decision.
“I completely understand that families are upset, my family is also greatly impacted by this decision,” she said.
Lopata noted that the summer camp, event facilities and workplace outings are no longer available at Cedardale since the entire facility and grounds are permanently closed.
Cedardale was open for more than 30 years and boasted nearly 50 acres with two swimming pools, five wading pools, two hot tubs, a Par 3 golf course, three tennis courts, four volleyball courts, a Wiffle Ball stadium, four basketball courts, dining pavilions and a mini golf course, according to its website.
Online registration opened Jan. 5, with parents paying a $200 deposit with their child’s application.
