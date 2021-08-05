NEWBURYPORT — A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for cutting four boats from their moorings at American Yacht Club last week.
The reward, according to club Commander Lee Lane Jr., was posted by a member who like others at the Water Street club were disappointed that someone would purposely set four boats adrift.
“Like most of us, (the member) is very upset this happened,” Lane said Wednesday.
Three powerboats and a sailboat were cut loose from their moorings July 27.
Three of the boats were recovered in the Salisbury marsh, one of them containing a knife and a flashlight presumably used to cut them loose. The fourth boat was recovered on the ocean side of Plum Island by a fisherman a day later near the beach at Lot 6 of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.
Massachusetts Environmental Police official Ryan Lennon said none of the boats sustained serious damage and nothing was stolen. Based on the angle of the cuts, he said it appeared the person responsible did so while in a kayak or another water-level craft.
The incident was a senseless act, he said.
Lane described the club as a community-friendly place whose members help each other and the public.
“Why would people do this to us?” he asked.
As a result of the incident, the club expects to increase security with its executive board looking into “different security devices on an ongoing basis from preventing this from happening again,” he said.
Lane also said club members have volunteered to maintain a constant watch during the evenings to spot any suspicious behavior.
Details of the watch program were sent to members by email Wednesday afternoon. Volunteers were asked to stay on their boats, leave their porch lights on, and “perform a security patrol of the mooring field if they are comfortable operating an appropriately equipped vessel at night.”
“It is extremely important that volunteers understand that this is meant to be deterrent only, by showing an increased visible presence,” the email reads. “Volunteers observing suspicious activity should call 911 only. They should not attempt to confront any person with their concerns.”
Lane praised Environmental Police’s handing of the incident, saying they have been “great” at keeping members abreast of their investigation as well as being responsive to club concerns.
American Yacht Club at 115R Water St. calls itself the country’s “oldest continually operating private yacht club” and has been offering sailing lessons to children and adults for more than 60 years. It typically operates between mid-May and late October.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Massachusetts Environmental Police’s 24-hour dispatch center at 800-632-8075.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
