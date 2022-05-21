AMESBURY — CNA Stores in Amesbury — one of the North Shore’s premier cannabis dispensaries — was awarded the Volunteer Appreciation Award by the Amesbury Council on Aging at its annual Volunteer Recognition lunch on April 20.
Over the past three years, CNA Stores has worked directly with the Amesbury Council on Aging on various issues, and decided to launch the Snow Angel project, which provides complementary snow plowing where the COA says it is needed. Additionally, CNA Stores has also helped out with food distribution as part of the COA’s Meals on Wheels program, provided talks and informal seminars with the seniors at the center on all-things cannabis, as well as the construction of new kayak racks at Lake Gardner Beach. In the warmer months, CNA Stores in Amesbury additionally helps the Amesbury COA with tent setup and breakdown at a handful of events, including craft fairs, small informational gatherings and medical seminars.
“Food delivery was the single-most concerning issue when we shut down two years ago,” said Doreen Arnfield, executive director of the Amesbury Council on Aging. “Scott Winters and his team at CNA Stores didn’t just clear out parking spots filled with snow and clear off cars for twenty-five people during the winter storms, he took the time to coordinate with our outreach coordinator, checked the driving routes and reported back with any concerns. He and his team were very accommodating, and we were extremely appreciative.”
“CNA Stores is built upon the spirit of giving and service to one’s community, and the number of hours our community service team puts in year over year reflects that. We want to solidify our position as a company our community can count in during times of need, and Scott running point on this initiative with Amesbury Council on Aging is a perfect example of that,” added Rob DiFazio, CEO of CNA Stores.
The mission of the Amesbury Council on Aging is to advocate for older adults, to identify their needs, to meet their health, economic, social and cultural needs, to encourage maximum independence and to improve their quality of life. For more information, visit the city’s website, amesburyma.gov/323/Council-on-Aging. and under the government pull-down menu “Your Government” click on the Departments’ Boards & Commissions link for the Council on Aging.
