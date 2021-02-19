METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio gave Council on Aging directors a chance to call for the local distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines during a virtual press conference Friday afternoon.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday the state will be prioritizing mass vaccination sites over individual municipal clinics. Baker's move has prompted DiZoglio and other municipal leaders to voice their criticism and concerns.
DiZoglio, D-Methuen, arranged a Zoom press conference which featured local Councils on Aging directors, as well as other state legislators who made the call for Baker to reverse his decision Friday afternoon.
Dracut Council on Aging director Bethany Loveless said that she has been hearing from many people over the age of 80 who are still looking for vaccinations and have found themselves in competition with more tech-savvy, younger people looking to book appointments online.
“Why has it been so unreasonably difficult for the most vulnerable population to be vaccinated?" Loveless said. "This is not how we respect and care for our older adults."
Loveless called for advanced notice of eligibility for seniors and a registration system which provides a vaccination registration wait list.
"Our older adults view the vaccine as a chance to regain some normalcy," she said. "It is hugs from grandchildren or a chance to hold a new grandchild. It is family meals that don't involve a screen or a camera. It’s a visit to a senior center for a fitness class and lunch with friends. It is also a matter of life and death. These feelings are not overly dramatic."
Salisbury Council on Aging executive director Liz Pettis pointed to a vaccination clinic that was held at the Holy Family Parish in Amesbury on Feb. 12 as an example of just how local oversight works better than state control.
"We had over 500 seniors attend that clinic," Pettis said. "So we have proven that we can do this. What we want is for Gov. Baker to empower the local council on aging directors and our local health departments to continue to do this.”
According to Pettis, local councils on aging have worked hard to establish their own networks and relationships.
“We have the infrastructure, let us do it," she said. "Why force us to transport our seniors to the mega sites?"
Amesbury Council on Aging executive director Doreen Arnfield said that not being able to access the vaccine has been very upsetting for her clients.
"Work with us as partners," Arnfield said. "We are the ones who are on these calls daily, with little information to offer. We are the ones who can help to schedule transportation and provide assistance where needed."
Concerns about transportation, funding, pre-registration, scheduling and also calls for some simple hope were also voiced by council on aging administrators from Rowley, Merrimac, West Newbury, Boxford and more.
State Sens. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and Patricia Jehlen, D-Somerville, also joined in the Zoom call Friday afternoon.
Jehlen said it is "extraordinarily depressing and disappointing" that Baker's administration has not consulted with local councils on aging.
"I don't know who they have been listening to but there has been a real lack of consultation," Jehlen said.
Tarr said he had visited a vaccination clinic in West Newbury on Thursday and was extremely impressed by it.
"Certainly there is a role for the large injection sites," Tarr said. "They are helping us to reach closer to herd immunity by vaccinating large numbers of people. But that does not also mean that there isn't a role for local vaccination operations. I think we need to recognize that."
He said most of the vaccine distribution problem stems from the federal level and asked the state's congressional members to do everything they can to ensure the state gets more vaccines.
"One thing that has been made clear on this call is that we have capacity that is not right now putting injections in arms because we do not have enough supply," Tarr said.
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, was unable to attend Friday's Zoom meeting but said in a statement he has been working with Baker's administration to make sure that those who are homebound and unable to travel to the mass vaccination sites can still get the vaccine.
"As I understand it, this change is temporary and it is due to supply constraints," Kelcourse said. "Once the supply is increased, I am confident that the administration will reconsider expanding the state's supply beyond state-run vaccination sites to hospitals and health care systems so that residents can start receiving vaccinations again at places like the Newburyport Senior Center and sites in Amesbury."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.