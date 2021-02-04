NEWBURYPORT – The Council on Aging has scheduled a valentine floral arrangement workshop that takes place on Zoom on Valentine’s Day and is open to senior citizens only.
To register, contact Beach Plum Flower Shop by calling 978-465-1739 or by email at beachplumflowershop@gmail.com before Tuesday at noon. Participants will need to pay $15 for materials and get supplies.
Zoom link information will be available at time of registration with Beach Plum Flower Shop, 50 Water St., #301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.