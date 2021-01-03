GEORGETOWN — The Council on Aging and the Georgetown Senior Community Center remain closed to the public but are offering some services to residents.
Services include reassurance and well-being calls, COA Market Place (food pantry) deliveries, Elder Brown Bag deliveries, providing face masks; and the COA van for essential shopping by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Other services include grab-and-go lunches on Monday through Thursday, lending medical equipment lending, telephone appointments with a SHINE counselor, telephone appointments with Director of Veterans Services Karen Tyler, fitness center appointments, Tai Chi classes on Zoom, and yoga and strength training with instructor Donna Bonin on cable access Channel 42 through Verizon and Channel 9 through Comcast.
The council and center also continue to offer information, resources and referrals, according to a press release.
Staff members are available in the office for those who have questions or need assistance. Call 978-352-5726.
Upcoming programs include the following:
Virtual Memory Café — Elder Services of Merrimack Valley will host the virtual Memory Café on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon.
The Memory Cafe offers online activities and social engagement for those living with memory loss and their caregivers.
For further information and to register, call Lyn Brennan at 978-273-2501 or email LBrennan@esmv.org.
