NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Council on Aging will feature Pickleball, starting June 21 at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
The sessions will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday until Aug. 20. No sessions will be held June 28 and 30, and July 19 and 21.
There are complimentary lessons for beginners from 9-10 a.m. Beginners are those players who do not know the rules well, serve inconsistently, have never played or have only played once or twice. Lessons are limited to eight players per session.
Experienced players are those who know the rules, have a consistent serve, and have played more than a few times. Limited to 16 players per session.
Nets, balls and a limited number of paddles are available. Anyone who has their paddle is welcome to bring it. There are two courts available. The program is free, although donations are encouraged. Typical donations are $2 each time you play. Donations will support Newburyport Pickleball's efforts to build additional courts
Those interested in playing must register at http://newburyportparksrecreation.com/pickleball.html. Once registered, you will be contacted by email explaining how to sign up for weekly play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.