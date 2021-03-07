NEWBURYPORT – Transportation is one of the many services provided by the Newburyport Council on Aging, which is especially important during this time when seniors require a way to travel to medical services and COVID-19 vaccinations.
During the pandemic the COA bus is available to transport adults of any age with disabilities and older adults to banks, grocery stores, barbers, hair stylists, medical appointments and vaccinations. The wheelchair accessible bus operates locally Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the COA to verify availability and to schedule a ride at least 24 hours in advance at 978-462-0430. Residents are asked to call 48 hours in advance to be sure requests can be accommodated.
All riders must wear a face covering that properly covers the nose and mouth. A plexiglass shield has been installed on the bus, if possible windows are open, and the driver will disinfect the bus between passengers. Only two passengers are allowed on the bus during this time.This service is complimentary, and a donation of $1 to offset expenses is appreciated.
Northern Essex Elder Transport, Inc. (NEET) is a non-profit volunteer driver program serving adults in 14 communities of the Merrimack Valley that supports the Councils on Aging. All transportation is arranged through the local COAs. The service is complimentary, but a free will donation is welcome.
Volunteers use their own vehicles and services are available to surrounding areas as well as to major regional healthcare facilities and COVID-19 vaccination sites.
To take advantage of this service, seniors must request a NEET passenger registration form from the Newburyport COA, 978-462-0430. Riders must also wear proper face coverings and use hand sanitizer.
To learn about becoming a driver volunteer for NEET contact the NEET Office, 100 Main St., Suite 108, Amesbury, MA 01913, 979-388-7474. NEET volunteer drivers use their own vehicles, have flexibility to choose rides that fit their schedule, receive PPE according to CDC guidelines and will receive 45 cents/mile and free supplemental insurance.
