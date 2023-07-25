NEWBURYPORT — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a daring rescue of a man suffering from a head injury roughly 15 nautical miles off Plum Island.
Operations Petty Officer BM1 Joseph Habel of Station Merrimack River said the Coast Guard responded to a medical call for a man with severe head trauma aboard a Hampton, New Hampshire-based charter fishing boat, Yellow Bird, on Friday at 3:05 p.m.
CPR was performed on the man as a Coast Guard helicopter arrived about 4:20 p.m.
Habel said a rescue basket was lowered onto the boat, the man was placed inside, and he was hoisted from the vessel. Habel added that the unidentified man was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston but his condition has not been made public.
A reader of the Merrimack River Alert Facebook page posted a video on Saturday that shows the helicopter hovering near a fishing vessel, along with occasional updates and prayers for the injured man.
The 60-foot Fiberglas-over-wood vessel is owned by Yellow Bird Deep Sea Fishing and was built by Lydia Boat Works in Stuart, Florida, according to the company’s website.
A Yellow Bird spokesperson declined to comment when reached by phone.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
