NEWBURYPORT — With the sun shining brightly and waves crashing in the background, the scene could not have been set any better as officials from the U.S. Coast Guard station pinned a Surfman for the first time in 11 years.
New Surfman BM2 John Lilly was feted during a ceremony held Wednesday on the Newbury portion of Plum Island, outside Georgie Porgie’s Café and Coffee Shop.
The title of Surfman is reserved for the most highly trained boat handlers, according to the Coast Guard. They are the only coxswains qualified to operate rescue boats in breaking surf conditions. Surf is both unpredictable and treacherous, and requires the utmost boat-driving skill and mastery.
Some of the more senior Surfmen spoke during the event, touching on the importance of the title and Lilly’s excellent service during his eight years with the Coast Guard.
Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First District commander, was the final speaker at the ceremony.
“We are in the presence of professional excellence,” he said. “It’s not every day that we get to really celebrate the pinnacle of our career. We see the embodiment of our core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty. So let’s just take a silent moment here just to reflect on that and what it means here today.”
He spoke on how meaningful it was to hold the ceremony on Plum Island.
“In a lot of ways, this is where it all began for the Coast Guard. As a revenue cutter service, we tie our lineage back to many different organizations,” Mauger said. “As a revenue cutter service, we launched the first revenue cutter, Massachusetts, right here at the shipyard in Newburyport, and for over 200 years we’ve had sentinels standing watch, walking the beaches here.”
He noted how rare the distinction of Surfman is among their ranks.
“There are only a small number of boats and mates each year that earn this distinction, I think it’s only generally around 10 to 12 each year that earn it out of all the active duty boats and mates serving in the Coast Guard today,” Mauger said.
That’s our largest rate, and we have just under a couple hundred that have earned the designation of Surfman,” he added. “And so what we really see today is somebody that has risen above and been through a lot.”
Mauger then recited part of the Surfman creed before bringing the ceremony to a close.
During the ceremony, Lilly thanked his crew at Coast Guard Station Merrimack River and his mentors before sharing a special message for his wife.
“She is my support, my rock, everything. It was a long road, when I said I wanted to make the switch there was no hesitation at all,” he said. “My wife was fine with the pay cut, and we made it work.
“Also, everything that we do when we drive these boats is very technical, all the way down to each individual throttle maneuver,” Lilly added. “And there were times where I’d get really frustrated and I told my wife, we talked for four hours on one maneuver.”
Lilly joked that he would bet she could drive the boat herself despite never being in it, thanks to all the conversations they had.
Lilly later told The Daily News that he is most looking forward to being able to expand the way in which he helps others.
“That’s the whole reason why we do it is to go do search-and-rescue,” he said. “So now with my certification, I can go out in more extreme conditions and help anyone who needs it.”
