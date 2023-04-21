HAMPTON, N.H. — The search for a fourth person whose overturned boat was found roughly 7 miles northeast off Cape Ann on Thursday was suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday around noon.
"The active search for the missing boater has been suspended pending new information. Coast Guard crews searched a total of 27 hours covering more than 1,567 square nautical miles," the Coast Guard announced via Twitter.
A short time later the Coast Guard identified the deceased individuals found Thursday afternoon as Jaime Liu, 42, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Jia Fu Zheng, 38, and Daxiao Lin, 43, both of Quincy.
A relative said Michael Sai and the three others departed Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot white center console vessel, according to the Coast Guard.
Their reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, approximately 50 miles offshore.
A Coast Guard-Merrimack River spokesperson said the boat was due to return by noon Wednesday. It was found overturned about 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Coast Guard aircraft, but no one was seen in the water at that time, the Coast Guard reported on Twitter.
On Thursday afternoon, two of the boaters were found by the cutter William Chadwick and transferred to shore in Gloucester by a crew from Station Gloucester. The third boater was found by a Coast Guard aircraft, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson at district headquarters in Boston.
Coast Guard assets taking part in the search include an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod, the cutters William Chadwick and Sitkinak, and crews from Stations Gloucester, Merrimack River and Portsmouth Harbor.
A Coast Guard-Merrimack River spokesperson said its crews became involved in the search at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday and were relieved of searching about noon.
Anyone with any information that can assist search crews is asked to contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.
