NEWBURYPORT - Whether it was tossing weighted balls into barrels to simulate a rescue in progress, or leaning how much horsepower the U.S. Coast Guard's 47-foot-long rescue lifeboat can generate (435) there was something for all ages at Thursday's open house at its Water Street station.
Each year during Yankee Homecoming, save for the recent pandemic, U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River opens its doors to give people a firsthand look into what it takes to keep the station afloat, so to speak.
The open house comes roughly 48 hours before the station will be holding a ceremony Saturday at the Custom House Maritime Museum signifying the city's recently recertification as a Coast Guard city.
Newburyport, one of 19 designated surf stations nationwide, was initially designated in 2011 as the nation’s 14th Coast Guard City.
The designation is subject to renewal, explained Operations Petty Officer BM1 Joseph Habel, and was recently granted again after the city showed its dedication to the Coast Guard's mission.
Among those expected to attend the ceremony are Capt. Kailie Benson, commander, Coast Guard Sector Boston; Master Chief Petty Officer Carlos Hessler, officer in charge, Coast Guard Station Merrimack River, and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon.
During the recertification ceremony, the 2022 Rear Adm. Richard Rybacki Award will be given.
Habel was a busy man Thursday answering dozens of questions from attendees. Among them was how the Coast Guard responded to emergencies and how often.
"I'm so glad you're here," Newburyport resident Hugh Martinez said, as he and his small group walked to another part of the grounds.
Before they left, Habel told them his station averages between 30 and 45 rescues a year, the majority of them coming during the summertime. Most, he said, take place within the river itself with a smaller number taking place in the ocean just outside the river's mouth.
"We don't choose where they break down," Habel said.
Habel explained how there were seven coxswains at the station, each with different certifications related to the height of waves, and windspeed. He also discussed how volatile the river and ocean can be explaining how that if the winds are strong enough and the waves high enough, it can damage their boats.
"If it's a big enough wave, it can blow out the windows," he said.
Haber went on to say the Coast Guard had a "great relationship" with local harbormasters but when it comes to rescue operations, as soon as the Coast Guard arrives on scene it must take over, according to federal law.
He also reminded listeners that the river can be dangerous even when its waters look calm. As an example, he told the story of a roughly 30-year-old kayaker who last summer got caught in the current and wound up being sucked under nearby floating docks. Thankfully, the kayaker escaped with only minor injuries.
Across the courtyard from where Haber was speaking, auxiliary Coast Guard members and staff were teaching children how to tie knots and secure boat to docks. Other youngsters, including Noah and Finley Dryver of Kittery, Maine, were attempting to toss a weighed ball into a barrel several yards away.
"Oh we love the open house, they love it, we love it, it's a big deal," the kids' grandmother, Patty Dryver of Plum Island, said.
