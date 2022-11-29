NEWBURYPORT — State police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and local harbormasters began searching for a woman reported missing around 1:30 p.m. after her abandoned car was found on Interstate 95 south just over the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport.
According to state police, the woman is 70 years old. Assisting troopers on the group are the police's helicopter airwing and K-9 units.
Newburyport acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said it appears the elderly woman left her keys and cell phone inside her car before walking away. Salt said the search command center is being stationed on Spring Lane in Newburyport. Salt added it appears the woman was not from the Newburyport area.
In addition to a small rescue boat, the Coast Guard's helicopter made several passes over the Whittier and nearby Chain Bridge. At least one private boat owner was helping with the search.
