MERRIMAC — Coastal Connections of Amesbury on Friday visited Skip's Snack Bar to grab burgers, curly fries and other treats before the iconic East Main Street eatery closes its doors for good on Aug. 28. Skip's owners recently announced it was closing after 75 years in business. The group made and gave "well wishes" cards to staff there to let them know much they were going to be missed, according to a Costal Connections staff member.
Located on Water Street, Coastal Connections supports people with disabilities by creating personalized programs that promote living, working and playing in the community, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.