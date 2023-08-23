NEWBURYPORT — The Coastal Trails Coalition will count walkers, bicyclists and other trail users at several locations along the trail network during the second week of September.
The information collected will help with future planning and funding of trail maintenance and expansion.
The coalition has identified a dozen potential count locations in Newburyport and Salisbury. To receive as comprehensive a count as possible, the coalition is seeking volunteers to sign up for two-hour shifts.
Anyone interested in helping out can sign up for a shift or more at http://bit.ly/trailcount. Count locations will be determined based on the number of volunteers who have signed up by Labor Day weekend, and volunteers will be contacted the following week with their location assignments and tally sheets.
On a sunny afternoon, the Coastal Trails Network sees many residents and visitors of all ages, including walkers, cyclists, scooters, parents with strollers and dog walkers.
The trail network now comprises more than 14 miles of off-road trails in four communities along with more miles of on-road bike lanes, connecting neighborhoods, downtowns, businesses and the MBTA Commuter Rail station.
The network is a resource for recreation and transportation, and as each new segment of trail has opened, the use has increased, according to coalition officials.
The last time a comprehensive count was taken was in 2016, and only on the first leg of the Clipper City Rail Trail near Washington Street in Newburyport.
Since then, Newburyport has completed the second phase of the rail trail through the South End and connected it to the Marsh Trail and Ghost Trail in Salisbury. It is time to document how trail use has increased and to expand the count to other locations in the trail system, according to the coalition.
As the trail network has expanded and its use grown, there have also been changes in the types of users.
Traditional bicyclists and skateboarders have been joined by e-bikes, e-scooters and other options, making the trails more accessible to those who might not otherwise get out and about, according to the coalition.
For more information, contact Rick Taintor at rick.taintor@coastaltrails.org.
