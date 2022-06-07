NEWBURYPORT — Lori Towle, executive director of Code & Circuit, an Amesbury-based computer science school for children of all ages, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will discuss Towle’s work with local schools and students to introduce the latest science, technology, engineering, art and math technology, or STEAM, to inspire children's curiosity, problem solving and creativity.
Towle, who has a doctorate in educational leadership and more than 22 years of teaching and administrative experience in K-12 public and private schools, will talk about her focus on student-centered learning, which enables each student to follow their curiosity wherever it takes them.
An advocate for “techquity,” or bringing technological equity to schools and students who might otherwise miss out on STEAM classes, Towle honors neurodiversity by focusing each learner on the question, “How are you smart?”
Towle is accompanied by her educational sidekick, Spot, a robotic dog who she takes into classrooms, and sometimes for walks around town — provoking curiosity, engagement and at times barks from passing canines.
For information on Code & Circuit and a listing of classes, visit codeandcircuit.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.