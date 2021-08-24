Coffee shop owners decry damage to American flag

NEWBURYPORT — When Battle Grounds Coffee co-owners Salvatore and Dana DeFranco went to work Aug. 6, their hearts already were heavy. It was the 10-year anniversary of the deaths of 38 people, mostly U.S. military including more than 20 Navy SEALS, who were shot down in a helicopter in Afghanistan.
But when Dana and Salvatore — himself a former Navy SEAL — arrived at their Pleasant Street cafe, their hearts sank even more as they learned that someone had damaged the American flag that flies proudly outside the business.
The incident, which took place during a wave of vandalism around the downtown area, has left many residents angry and frustrated.
“It kind of just hit you in the gut,” Dana DeFranco said. “To walk up and get a phone call from our staff the flag had been destroyed, it was a really sad day.”
The flagpole was snapped from its bracket and the flag left on the ground, leading the DeFrancos to call the police to let them know what happened.
“We really didn’t make it super public,” said Dana, who along with her husband also has Battle Grounds locations in Haverhill and Lawrence.
City Marshal Mark Murray said his department still is investigating the early August incident, and added that it is unknown if the flag was targeted or was accidentally knocked down by a pedestrian. At the time, it was situated in a bracket less than 6 feet off the ground, he said.
But Salvatore DeFranco said it’s hard to believe the flagpole was snapped accidentally. It was manufactured from metal and appeared to have been worked loose from the bracket.
“No way,” he said.
Dana DeFranco said the store’s video camera was not working at the time of the incident, so she spoke to neighboring business owners to ask if they caught any footage.
While sitting in his coffee shop Tuesday afternoon, Salvatore DeFranco said he hoped it was a senseless act committed by a random youth, but was not 100% sure that was the case. If it was a targeted act, he said, the result was probably contrary to the desired effect, rallying support for the American flag rather than for whatever ideology they were trying to promote.
“What they’re doing is pointless,” he said.
Visiting Battle Grounds Coffee that afternoon were Rob Rudewicz and Kerri O’Brien, who were on their way to Hampton Beach from Connecticut but wanted to stop by after learning what happened.
“It’s men like you who give us the freedom to do this,” Rudewicz said to Salvatore DeFranco while shaking his hand.
Rudewicz went on to say he was “saddened” by the incident.
“It really is a sad statement about how people are beginning to feel about our freedom,” he said.
Locally, the news has concerned veterans and community leaders, who became aware of it first when it went national on TV.
Ward 5 City Councilor James McCauley said he received several messages from constituents. Some argued the incident had not reached the same level of condemnation that has been provoked when Black Lives Matter signs were vandalized within city limits.
Ahmer Ibrahim of the city’s Human Rights Commission said if this were an act of vandalism, the commission “wholeheartedly” condemns the act and the desecration of the American flag.
“We certainly condemn any actions like that,” Ibrahim said.
Longtime Newburyport resident Stephen Jean said the city has plenty of veterans, all of whom would likely be upset that someone treated the American flag so disrespectfully.
“It’s just sad,” Jean said.
Dana DeFranco said she and her husband had no idea what happened at their shop would become a national conversation — or even a local one. But if it helps convince those responsible to step forward and take responsibility, she’d be happy, she said.
“I’m hoping with the more publicity and the words getting out, the person who did this comes forward and apologizes and we can have a conversation about it,” she said. “Could be wishful thinking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.