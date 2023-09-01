NEWBURYPORT — A safer and more kid-friendly intersection at Colby Farm Lane and Low and North Atkinson streets could be on the way after the City Council earlier this week unanimously approved $50,000 to study the issue.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley, who represents the neighborhood where the busy intersection is located, submitted a resolution to the City Council in early August. The resolution asked Mayor Sean Reardon to allocate funds for design work to improve safety in the area where The Reserve at Bashaw Farm and The Stables at Bashaw Farm housing developments have recently gone online.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Reardon found up to $50,000 in the city’s $250,000 pedestrian/safety improvement line item in the city’s annual operating budget to fund the study. The City Council unanimously approved the spend it during Monday’s meeting.
Reardon said the two new neighborhoods are located close to the Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School and the Rupert A. Nock Middle School, that kids walk to every weekday.
“That’s a pretty dangerous intersection. We have a crossing there but I would say Low Street is the fastest street in the city. It’s the only one that still has a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit,” he said. “So we’re looking for ways to slow things down there. It’s also a massive intersection and we’d like to look for ways that we can perhaps shrink that down and make it safer.”
McCauley said he was pleased the study was moving forward.
“The neighbors have been asking for this for months and it has taken a bit (of time) to be heard. But, once they were, the city reacted very quickly,” he said. “The mayor and the administration have been very supportive of this and the residents are feeling better.”
The mayor said he also hopes to have a crossing guard stationed at the intersection during the school year which starts Sept. 7, and the potential of a new Newburyport Youth Services headquarters going in at 59 Low St. is another good reason to look very closely at the area.
“I wanted to have something in place before school started but, with the backlog in our engineering department right now, that’s just really not going to happen,” he said. “This allocation will allow us to bring in an outside engineer and start the work.”
McCauley also said he hopes to see an increased police presence at the intersection, as well as the activation of a crossing light soon.
“These are all pieces to a short-term solution,” he said.
Reardon said he has heard from residents who would like to see a traffic light installed at the intersection and he wants to see what an engineer thinks of the idea.
“This is probably the start of a lot of things that we’re going to try to do down on Low Street to help slow down the traffic and make it safer for people,” he said.
Levine also said the city will have access to $60,000 from Lowell-based developer the Daly Holding Company, (which built The Reserve at Bashaw Farm and The Stables at Bashaw Farm) that could also go toward the study and free up the $50,000 for use in other projects.
“We’re well covered,” he said. “This has been made a priority, based on the council and what we heard from residents. Choosing these projects is difficult, as we have so many sidewalk and safety projects to work on in the city.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
