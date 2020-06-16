NEWBURY — Incumbent JR Colby and Geraldine Heavey garnered the most votes in the election Tuesday for two three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen.

Heavey unseated two-term incumbent Damon Jespersen. In the constable race, Reagh Atkinson narrowly won re-election but said at the polls he decided to decline the post.

Town Clerk Leslie Haley reported there were 1,725 votes cast with about 1,400 cast as mail-in ballots. Five of the positions filled on this year’s ballot had multiple candidates running.

Results of the contested races are:

Board of Selectmen (two seats)

Charles “Chuck” Bear 278

JR Colby 738

Geraldine Heavey 854

Damon Jespersen 670

Jack Rybicki 657

Town moderator

Dick Bazirgan 989

Jonathan Bursaw 421

Constable

Reagh Atkinson 730

Thomas Howard 720

Tree warden

Timothy Lamprey 918

Bernie Field 595

