NEWBURY — Incumbent JR Colby and Geraldine Heavey garnered the most votes in the election Tuesday for two three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen.
Heavey unseated two-term incumbent Damon Jespersen. In the constable race, Reagh Atkinson narrowly won re-election but said at the polls he decided to decline the post.
Town Clerk Leslie Haley reported there were 1,725 votes cast with about 1,400 cast as mail-in ballots. Five of the positions filled on this year’s ballot had multiple candidates running.
Results of the contested races are:
Board of Selectmen (two seats)
Charles “Chuck” Bear 278
JR Colby 738
Geraldine Heavey 854
Damon Jespersen 670
Jack Rybicki 657
Town moderator
Dick Bazirgan 989
Jonathan Bursaw 421
Constable
Reagh Atkinson 730
Thomas Howard 720
Tree warden
Timothy Lamprey 918
Bernie Field 595
