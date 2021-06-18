AMESBURY — More than 70% of the city’s eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative was able to inoculate just under 30,000 Massachusetts residents this past winter and spring.
Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, West Newbury, Newbury, Groveland, Georgetown, Rowley and Merrimac joined to create the collaborative and administered at least one dose of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to 29,630 people between January and June 10.
Amesbury took the lead in running the vaccine clinics, which were initially hosted at Amesbury High School beginning in late February. Ever since the pandemic began in March 2020, 1,092 city residents were diagnosed with COVID-19, with 45 dying from the virus.
Citing the 70% figure, Mayor Kassandra Gove said in a press release, “Our community really came together and I’m grateful for everyone’s support and patience during this time.”
The collaborative vaccinated 5,037 Amesbury residents; 4,319 from Newburyport; 2,114 from Salisbury; 1,643 from Merrimac; 893 from Newbury; 1,748 from West Newbury; 999 from Groveland; 744 from Georgetown; and 735 from Rowley, the release said.
Amesbury had 9,410 vaccinated residents ages 12 and older as of June 8, which accounts for 57% of the 2010 census population of 16,598, according to the state.
Newburyport had a 68% vaccination rate for people over 12 years old based on the 2010 census population of 17,759, with 12,026 residents receiving a vaccine.
Rowley had a 60% vaccination rate with 3,681 residents over 12 being inoculated out of the 6,180 people living in that town in 2010.
Groveland had 6,846 residents in 2010 and 65% of that number over the age of 12 (4,432 residents) have been vaccinated, while Georgetown had 4,883 residents (54%) out of its 2010 population of 8,986 getting shots as well.
Merrimac hit 68% (4,301 people) of its 2010 population of 6,353 residents being vaccinated.
Newbury had 4,256 vaccinated residents, or 64% of its 6,605 residents based on the 2010 census, and West Newbury had a 79% vaccination rate with 3,188 people out of a total 2010 population of 4,036 receiving a vaccine.
Salisbury had a 59% vaccination rate with 5,251 residents receiving a shot out of 8,853 people listed in the 2010 census.
Jack Morris, the health director in Salisbury, said the collaborative was able to offer a vaccine to just about anyone who wanted one.
“The local response to this pandemic was successful because we had been training for this for the past 20 years and an infrastructure had been put in place,” Morris said. “When the situation presented itself to move forward with these vaccine clinics, we were ready.”
He said he expects to see vaccination numbers go down soon.
“There was some hesitancy from some people. Most of that was caused by the concern over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Morris said. “Now that everything is opening up, you will see a decline in vaccinations, too. If you are someone who wanted the vaccine, you probably have gotten it by now. It’s just human nature but that doesn’t take possible variants into account. There are also still plenty of places to get it now.”
Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush serves as the acting health director in his community. Berkenbush said in the press release that members of the Fire Department and emergency management, health, communications and public school personnel dedicated themselves to making the clinics “the success they were.”
More than 2,315 volunteer shifts were worked at the local vaccine clinics totaling 12,150 volunteer hours, according to collaborative volunteer coordinator Erin Rich.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
