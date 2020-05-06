NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library Archival Center and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church are asking residents to document and share their COVID-19 pandemic experiences so they can be preserved for future generations.
The library and church have begun collection projects: the library’s archives staff has been building a collection of coronavirus-related material since mid-March, including updates from the mayor, oral histories, personal narratives, memorabilia and photographs.
Meanwhile, the First Religious Society is working to create a “time capsule of memories and hope” made up of the personal stories and reflections of the church and its friends during the coronavirus pandemic.
Both are asking for personal contributions of all forms, including diaries, letters, poems, interviews, essays, drawings, paintings and photographs. Audio and video files are also accepted.
All materials will be preserved in the library’s Archival Center, where they will be available to researchers. The First Religious Society’s time capsule will be added to the church’s archives.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan of the First Religious Society said she hopes the church’s time capsule serves as a chance to give future generations deep, personal insight into life during the pandemic.
“I realized that we are living history right now, and there are going to be people in the future who are really going to want to understand what it was like, not from the big stories, but from real people’s lives,” Bryan said.
“There’s a power in personal stories that brings people together, and it makes things more meaningful, relevant and real,” Bryan added. “I’m hoping it keeps things real and brings insight that we’ll forget if we don’t write it down.”
Bryan said she hopes contributions will come from people of all ages, making for a more complete and rich snapshot of current times.
Sharon Spieldenner, senior librarian and archivist for Newburyport Public Library, remarked on the importance of collecting firsthand materials that can inform historians of the future about the impact COVID-19 had on the community.
“We’re trying to capture how everyone is living through this period,” Spieldenner said. “I think patrons and historians in future generations will want to know how Newburyport handled this, how we coped and how we got through it.”
Spieldenner said items collected so far by the library include a resident’s oral interviews with health care professionals, photographs and artwork of various types.
“I’ve also found that people’s artwork reflects what’s been going on,” she said. “Everyone has different ways of expressing themselves.”
Everything the library collects, Spieldenner said, will be valuable historical content for researchers and could even help with the handling of future pandemics.
“We’ve had pandemics like this before, and there are documents and photos from those time periods that are so important and interesting,” Spieldenner said. “That information has really helped us. We can see that during the Spanish flu pandemic (of 1918), people did wear masks and do social distancing back then.”
To submit digital contributions, complete an online donation form on the library’s website or send an email with attached files to sspieldenner@newburyportpl.org.
Those submitting physical items should also complete an online donation form on the library’s website, and either mail the item to the Archival Center or drop it off when the library reopens.
To donate or receive more information, visit https://www.newburyportpl.org/.
