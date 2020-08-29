NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library will offer a virtual presentation entitled Inside the College Admissions Scandal at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
Viewers can examine the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Dan Golden, author of the critically acclaimed national bestseller, “The Price of Admission: How America's Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges, and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates”.
Participants can register on the Newburyport Public Library website under the event description at https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/09-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428 x242. A Zoom link will be sent to the email of registered participants one day prior to the presentation.
