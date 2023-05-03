NEWBURYPORT — Legendary Grammy Award-winning singer Judy Collins and jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux will headline the “Living Room Concert Series” at Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The series, presented by The Geraghty Group at Morgan Stanley, takes place in June and October.
Collins will perform Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m., while Peyroux will appear Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.
Both will take the stage at the Firehouse’s Arakelian Theater, which has 191 seats.
Collins, whose career has spanned seven decades, has released 36 studio albums and nine live albums, ranging from folk to Americana to country to pop.
Throughout her career, she has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards. In 1969, she won a Grammy for best folk performance for “Both Sides, Now,” written by Joni Mitchell.
Peyroux rose to fame in the 1990s, signing with Atlantic Records and recording popular songs from the 1930s and 1940s with other musicians. In 2007, she won the BBC Jazz Award for Best International Artist.
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse, said the idea for this series has been floating around the Firehouse for a while. After coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this seemed like the perfect time to launch the series.
“This is a series I’ve been thinking about for many years, just trying to do something really different and something really special,” he said.
Moynihan noted that he wanted to bring a unique opportunity to patrons of the Firehouse as well as the artist, playing in a smaller space where the audience and artist really get to appreciate the closeness.
He added that he has been eyeing Collins and Peyroux for the series for some time and has long been a fan of both.
Emphasizing Collins’ decades-spanning career and stage presence as well as Peyroux’s notability in jazz music, Moynihan said being able to bring both artists to the Firehouse has been “a dream come true.”
Tickets for all three shows went on sale for members of the Firehouse on Friday and Saturday, while general public tickets were made available Monday.
“It’s been really great, we’ve been seeing really great feedback and we’ve been seeing folks buying tickets really early for both of the events,” Moynihan said.
Moynihan noted that he aims to continue the series, with hope of holding shows three to four times a year.
“Once you’re inside the theater and the music begins, you’ll feel like you’re sharing a very personal experience with these world-class artists, as if they were performing for you in your living room,” he said. “That’s the kind of unique space and sound experience the Firehouse offers.
“We’re grateful to The Geraghty Group at Morgan Stanley for helping us give music lovers an opportunity like this to see performers like Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux right here on the North Shore,” Moynihan added.
Jim Geraghty, managing director of The Geraghty Group at Morgan Stanley, said his team is glad to support the concert series and the work of the Firehouse.
“Over the last year, I have had the pleasure of attending many events held at the Firehouse Center for the Arts,” he said. “I have been extremely impressed with each production and firmly believe that the Firehouse is a tremendous asset to the community. I am proud to be involved with such a wonderful organization.”
Tickets can be purchased on the Firehouse website, firehouse.org/events.
The Firehouse is at 1 Market Square.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com.
