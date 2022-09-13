NEWBURY — Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm will once again be transformed into a Revolutionary War battleground and campsite when Colonial forces tangle with British Redcoats on Oct. 8-9.
There will be Colonial shopkeepers selling their wares, 18th century craftspeople demonstrating early trades, and other local vendors.
Guests can tour the 1690 manor house, mingle with reenactors, explore the camps, watch musket and cannon demonstrations, and take part in children’s activities.
“This is a great day for the whole family, so join us for the history, for the education, and for the fun,” said Madison Vlass of Historic New England.
Tickets are $15. Free admission for children under 5 and Historic New England members.
Events on Oct. 8 take place from 10 am. to 5 p.m. while those on Oct. 9 are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm is at 5 Littles Lane, Newbury.
Tickets can be purchased at my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury.
For more information, call 978-462-2634.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.