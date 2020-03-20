Comet becoming an internet star

NEWBURY – There’s a new kid on the block and she’s already built a fan base in the thousands.
Halley, a Nigerian Dwarf goat living at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, gave birth to Comet Saturday morning at the Historic New England property on Little’s Lane.
Bethany Groff Dorau, North Shore regional site manager for Historic New England, said the little goat has already rocketed to stardom, with more than 30,000 viewers watching the online livestream.
“You can see her bouncing around all day long,” Dorau said Thursday.
Like most of the animals on the farm, Comet is named after a celestial element or season. Halley, her mother, is one of three goats – including Ursa and Aries – who came to the farm in a partnership with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The three females were rescued from an animal hoarding situation at a farm in Southeastern Massachusetts.
Online viewers might see a shaggy three-legged sheep in the pen with Halley and Comet and wonder why it doesn’t get out of the rain. Dorau said Betty is a Shetland sheep “in full fleece” who doesn’t mind being outside in all types of weather.
Betty is also “a doting auntie to baby Comet,” Dorau said. “She’s wonderful.”
As the farm says on its website, “Today, both Halley and Comet are healthy and happy,” and, perhaps, internet sensations.
To see Comet, go to https://www.historicnewengland.org/say-hello-to-comet/
For more on Historic New England’s properties: https://www.historicnewengland.org.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News. Follow him on Twitter @RichardLodge_DN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.