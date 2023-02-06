NEWBURYPORT — The Budget and Finance Committee on Thursday proposed lowering the design budget for the mayor’s plan to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services by roughly $4 million, although how long the move lasts is another question.
NYS has been in search of a new home ever since the heating equipment at the former Brown School was found to be unusable in late 2021.
The City Council approved the $220,000 purchase of the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. last year, and Mayor Sean Reardon has made it his “top priority” to make sure the building becomes the new home of NYS.
In November, Reardon submitted three possible plans for a new NYS facility at 59 Low St., accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order.
Reardon told The Daily News he has been working with a local architectural firm, EGA PC Architects, to get an estimate of what the full design would cost.
“Once we have the go-ahead, then we will go out to bid and the lowest bid would get the full design project,” he said.
The City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee received a detailed analysis of the three potential Low Street plans two weeks ago and met as a committee of the whole at City Hall to entertain the mayor’s request to use $200,000 from the sale of the former Kelley School to pay for design work.
Committee chairperson and Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid said he is not particularly in favor of the 59 Low St. site and added he’s not happy with the potential $5.7 million bond order.
“NYS is important, NYS offers valuable services to our community, and they have a role and a place here. At the same time, I think the residents that I represent, the majority of them think that they want to slow down the spending,” he said.
Budget and Finance Committee member and at-large City Councilor Mark Wright said he’s not sure the city can afford the $5.7 million bond order.
“I couldn’t vote right now for a bond order, not at 8% design. I’m sorry, I can’t do that, it’s not responsible,” he said.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue said she is in favor of spending up to $10 million on the project.
“I’m having a hard time putting a monetary value on the future of our youth,” she said.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel said every question the council has put out on the property over the past two or three years has been answered and added he believes now is the time to start building as an investment in the community.
“We are talking about spending $6 million to put together a home for one of the most impactful organizations in the city,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley reiterated his interest in exploring the use of the gymnasium at the former Brown School for NYS, while the department’s new home is planned and potentially built over the next three years
“We don’t have any kind of place for this program to run. Their offices are in a closet. Their gym space is in our auditorium and they are sourcing places out for programming. So, it is not tied together. It’s not one or the other. What it is, is both. I don’t understand why we can’t have an open dialogue about reactivating the gym for community space. We own a $7 million building down there and we should activate portions of it,” he said.
Vogel lamented the fact that the NYS project continues to be “lumped in” with the former Brown School, which he said no longer has anything to do with the department.
“Let’s just get on with it,” he said.
Zeid proposed making an amendment that would cap the Low Street project’s design budget, (which would include safe crossing on Low Street) at $2 million.
The City Council would also receive a copy of the plans and updated cost estimate as available at no less than at 50% and 75% design, under Zeid’s amendment.
“I get it, I’m redefining the project but no one else will listen to this money conversation, so I am bringing it to your doorstep. If councilors disagree, then (we will) know where everybody stands,” he said.
Since Budget and Finance Committee member and at-Large Councilor Afroz Khan was not present at Thursday’s meeting, both Zeid and Wright voted for the amendment to give it a 2-0 approval.
Zeid and Wright also voted to send the amended order to the City Council for its next meeting Feb. 13.
“It’s time to get a sense of where the support is. If some councilors want to have that out on the floor, we can certainly do that,” Zeid said.
Vogel asked Zeid for clarification if he was limiting the designs budget to only $2 million.
Zeid answered that the budget may not necessarily be limited to $2 million but added he is looking to see what the council is truly comfortable spending.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Friday, the Budget and Finance Committee-approved amendment does not preclude the City Council from making further amendments, including reverting back to the original order.
