Committee will again study Amesbury Indian mascot issue

AMESBURY — The Amesbury High School Indian mascot could face retirement for the second time in five years after the School Committee voted unanimously Monday night to create a special committee to examine the issue.
The former Amesbury Fighting Indian – now simply known as the Amesbury Indian – has been the school’s mascot for more than 75 years. The committee took part in almost a year of study on the matter and eventually voted 5-2 to keep the name and logo in 2016.
Two members of the Class of 2021, Sam Cadwell and Miesha Acevedo, want to revisit the issue and gave a special presentation to the committee at its meeting Monday.
Cadwell and Acevedo made the case that the Amesbury Indian is a racial stereotype and should be phased out over the next five years.
“The logo itself is racist because it perpetuates stereotypes,” Acevedo said. “The logo disrespects and diminishes Native American cultural and spiritual practices. A misrepresentation of Indigenous imagery can lead to microassaults, stereotyping, racial profiling and delegitimizes school policies and practices. It is easier to belittle the reality of Indigenous people when you reduce their beliefs to a simple logo.”
The students pointed out that the neighboring Pentucket Regional School District began phasing out its Sachem mascot last year and the former Washington Redskins professional football team has done the same.
Cadwell and Acevedo proposed initiating a process to phase out the Amesbury Indian beginning with a contest to find a new mascot name in April. A review team would then go over the submissions and a new mascot would be selected in June. Cadwell and Acevedo then give a five-year time frame for the official changes to be phased in.
Acevedo said the estimated cost of retiring the Amesbury Indian would be $22,200 to replace the high school gym floor; $900 to update the announcer’s box at Landry Memorial Stadium; $900 to update the high school baseball field scoreboard; and $700 to update school banners.
“The situation has undoubtedly created division within our community,” Acevedo said.
Cadwell pointed out that several student-led initiatives have attempted to retire the Fighting Indian over the years.
“Some citizens want to keep the mascot that they proudly cheer on or did cheer on,” School Committee member Maryann Welsh said. “I can understand the entrenched loyalty to their school identifier. They don’t want their legacy to be washed away.”
Welsh said a mascot committee should be appointed to propose any changes within three months of its formation.
“I believe these students have shown that the Indian mascot can be perceived as disrespectful to cultures, which is against our policy,” Welsh said.
The School Committee agreed with Welch and unanimously voted to create the mascot committee Monday night.
The mascot committee would report to the superintendent, who would then turn the matter over to the School Committee.
The School Committee would make the ultimate decision whether to keep the Amesbury Indian.
The students’ presentation can be found in the School Committee’s March 15 packet at www.amesburyma.gov/school-committee/events/107936.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.