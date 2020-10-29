Communities discourage traditional trick-or-treating

NEWBURYPORT — Although area communities have scheduled trick-or-treating hours on Saturday evening, officials are discouraging the door-to-door tradition because of the pandemic in favor of safer alternatives.
In Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, trick-or-treating will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. But all three communities are urging residents to follow guidelines from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that discourage typical trick-or-treating.
“Traditional trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged, however, should residents partake in trick-or-treating, we encourage all to [take] precautions – wear masks and gloves, observe good hygiene including hand washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers, be outside of your home and offer individually drop wrapped candy in bags,” reads a notice on the City of Newburyport website.
The website indicates households that do not want to participate in trick-or-treating are asked to shut off their outdoor lights.
“We want to emphasize that trick-or-treat is a higher risk activity, even when taking the precautions just stated,” the notice reads.
Costume parties with groups are also discouraged by the city and considered “high risk.”
Amesbury officials are also encouraging residents to adjust the traditional trick-or-treating routine to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
A notice on the city’s website discourages knocking on doors and putting out a communal bowl of candy for children. The notice also lists safer options, encouraging participating households to hand out individually wrapped “grab-n-go” candy bags and to set up on their lawn or driveway.
Amesbury’s notice also encourages participants to wear a cloth mask, maintain physical distance from other groups, and to carry hand sanitizer.
Caitlin Thayer, Amesbury’s communications director, said local officials decided not to ban trick-or-treating because they knew people would do it anyway. So officials from Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury worked together to develop trick-or-treating plans that encouraged people to stay safe in their own neighborhoods “to keep social circles small.”
“This has been a tough year and trick-or-treat is something kids look forward to. We still want them to enjoy it but to do it safely if they choose to,” Thayer said. “I just hope everyone respects families that choose not to participate. We don’t want to see a spike in cases after the 31st.”
For Newburyport’s Halloween notice, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/home/news/newburyport-halloween-2020.
For Amesbury’s notice, visit www.amesburyma.gov/home/news/halloween-2020-stay-safe.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.