WEST NEWBURY — American painter Robert Henri contended: “The object isn’t to make art, it’s to be in that wonderful state which makes art inevitable.”
It’s a sentiment that Community Art Club participants clearly embraced.
The brainchild of Pentucket Middle-High School visual arts teacher Marcia Nadeau, the six-week Community Art Club concludes this month with an exhibit created during its run. But the artwork – now on display at the GAR Memorial Library through June 20 – is only a part of what was fostered on those Wednesday evenings in Nadeau’s art room earlier this spring.
Billed as “an opportunity to explore creativity,” the first-of-its-kind Community Art Club provided makers with space, art supplies, and instructional support at no cost as a way to encourage people to take creative risks while working side-by-side with others. Held in Open Studio format, the low-key, two-hour workshops allowed members to choose how they wanted to spend their time each session.
“Community Art Club is a place where play is encouraged, mistakes are valued, and successes are celebrated,” said Nadeau.
Open to all ages and artistic ability levels, the club’s 24 participants ran the gamut in age – from senior citizens all the way down to a 3-year-old (Nadeau’s grandson, Wesley Flores).
“I love multigenerational experiences,” said Nadeau. “Art is for everyone, regardless of experience or ability.”
Regarding her grandson, Nadeau said there was much to emulate when a child begins working, who when handed a blank piece of paper, immediately began creating with utter abandon.
“There was no final vision; no expectation or judgment to distract from the joy. We can learn a lot from each other – regardless of age or ability,” Nadeau said. Inviting people into a space that is accepting and nurturing to explore creativity together builds community.
Unlike other art classes 8-year-old Eoin Francis attended, Community Art Club let him put the ideas dancing around in his head onto paper and then decide just what he wanted to create. He particularly liked how Nadeau facilitated the class.
“She was the best,” Francis said. “She gave really good tips and she was calm. She’s a person you can talk to about your art.”
For Jean Costello, a self-described “spreadsheet person” who never before had explored her artistic side, the group’s diversity helped her to thrive.
“I felt it was a wonderful gift,” she said of the intimate, eclectic community which the art club cultivated.
Molly Hawkins had a similar experience.
“Being in community while making bolstered my confidence,” she wrote in the artist statement accompanying her work – a paper mache bowl painted with acrylic. Hawkins enjoyed having a reason to venture into the district’s new art facility to create each week.
Retired Pentucket teacher Irene Thomas admitted she hadn’t attempted a visual arts project in 60 years and felt it was “time to stretch.” Art Club was a fun and safe place to experiment with various watercolors in ways she hadn’t before. Her piece, “The Farm’s Winter Sunset & Haiku,” is a painting and poem depicting “my love for nature’s color palette, my gratitude for growing up on a family farm, and my joy with playing with words and their impact,” she wrote.
Whether capturing on canvas the fluidity and awe-inspiring “Great Becoming” of clouds sweeping across the sky – or sculpting newspaper and glue into a whimsical 3-D morning scene complete with coffee mug, crossword puzzle and pencil, each piece of artwork on display projects a unique point of view.
Inspired by a beloved spot along Main Street, Jean Berkenbush captured red poppies growing in a meadow; while Andy Swinilarski paid homage to Ashwood Park, Bermuda, where he proposed to his wife 20 years ago.
For her first foray painting on canvas, Sue Kern replicated the sunset often viewed from her cottage in Ocean Point, Maine, while Lily LeClerc chose a wooden jewelry box on which to paint. Julia Swiniarski’s art was inspired by her love of cats.
For Costello it was birds.
“I love colorful owl paintings,” was the extent of the artist’s statement accompanying her acrylic piece, Two Owls.
For Caroline Privitt, whose portrait of her sister is still a work in progress, the club was a chance to re-engage in the creative process after more than a decade.
But as was evident by the camaraderie, laughter and genuine connection among the artists at a reception held at the exhibit’s opening last month, what’s created during Community Art Club extends well beyond any collection of artwork. By supporting each other while taking creative risks together each week, club members ultimately discovered that the seeds of community were firmly planted.
It was, as Henri put it, ”that wonderful state which makes art inevitable.”
Community Art Club was made possible through an educational grant program offered by the non-profit Pentucket Arts Foundation to Pentucket teachers grades Pre-K through 12. Given the success of her inaugural offering, Nadeau said she is considering applying for another grant to fund a second session.
Teacher applications, which can be submitted to www.pentucketarts.org, are due Nov. 1.
