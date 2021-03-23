NEWBURYPORT — The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is hosting its 9th annual White Ribbon event as part of a worldwide movement that asks men and boys to help end gender-based violence.
This is typically held as a breakfast but will be a two-week virtual event this year because of the pandemic.
Each day, the center will release a video featuring staff, board members, donors, students and community members talking about the Massachusetts White Ribbon campaign and movement, and the local services that the center provides.
There will also be a series of social media contests and campaigns to recognize area schools and support local businesses affected by COVID-19.
Those who want to receive the videos as soon as they are released can sign up with their email address at www.jeannegeiger.org/events; participants can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
“This year’s White Ribbon event has taken on new layers of importance and meaning as we reach the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suzanne Dubus, the center's CEO, in a press release.
“Not only is it more critical than ever to show support for gender equality and ending violence against women, as women have been disproportionately impacted by our country’s crisis; we also want to share the stories and the needs of survivors of domestic violence right now," Dubus added.
"While as a community we must remain physically apart for a little while longer, we hope we can come together in support of this movement, take the pledge to end gender-based violence, and lift up those who have the greatest need,” she said.
Proceeds from the event support the center’s Youth Empowerment Services, which use research-based and nationally recognized approaches to educate girls, boys and students who are gender nonconforming, the press release said.
YES prevention programs teach elementary, middle and high school students how to lead conversations about healthy relationships, recognize signs of an abusive relationship, and make positive, healthy decisions.
These youth programs also get students involved in conversations about consent, respect and responsibility, allowing them to talk openly about bullying, racism and how people can come together to eliminate a negative culture that permits abuse.
Last year, YES programming was provided to more than 1,100 students and faculty members across Essex County.
This year, proceeds will be used to help survivors of domestic violence served by the center. The financial impact, increased isolation and rising stress levels caused by the pandemic have led to a rise in the severity of intimate partner violence, according to the press release.
Domestic abuse survivors need access to free and confidential services, including safety planning, counseling, legal services and help with cost-of-living expenses, including food, rent and other necessities.
Presenting sponsors: Bob’s Discount Furniture, Institution for Savings; Premier Sponsor: The Davies family; Advocacy Sponsors: the Bazirgan family, Beveridge Foundation, Rochester Electronics, Michael and Michelle Walsh; Stepping Up Sponsors: Bennett & Company, Cheryl Richardson and Michael Gerrish, Enterprise Bank, Linden Financial Group, Matter Communications, Newburyport Bank, New York Giants, TeamLogic IT, Windward Shaw; Together We Can Sponsors: Amesbury Industrial Supply, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Bentley’s Real Estate, First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist of Newburyport, Garrison Inn, Gorman Homes, Horan Development, Doug MacDonald, G. Mello Disposal Corp., Jennifer Rocco Runnion, Liberty Law & Title, STREM Chemicals; Steppingstone Sponsors: Arlene and Jeremy Barnard, Cote Plumbing and Heating, Peter and Janet Crossley, The Deck Salisbury, GC Fodera, Gould Insurance, Peter and Patty Hoyt, Lombardi Oil, Tom’s Discount; and Helping Hand Sponsors: Stephen and Janice Anderson, BLB Custom Building, Boston Construction Services Inc., Carolyn Madison DMD, Carr Island Animal Hospital, Caryanne Davis, Cole Landscaping, Green Jean’s Design & Horticultural Services, Kathryn M. Morin, LLC, Morrill Electric.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Nicole Grace Frizzo at nfrizzo@jeannegeiger.org or visit jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org for more information.
For more information, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org or call the 24-hour confidential hotline at 978-388-1888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.