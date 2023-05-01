AMESBURY — The third annual Community Cleanup will be held May 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Amesbury Town Park.
Organizer Corey Bilodeau said the first event drew nearly 400 people to the citywide cleanup.
“The second year, we had an even better turnout with over 872 people who registered,” Bilodeau said, adding that Girl Scout Troop 72016 gathered two minivan loads of trash from Prospect Cemetery alone.
This year’s event will be fueled in part by Flatbread Company, which is donating pizzas from noon to 2 p.m. High school students will receive credits for attending the community cleanup.
Bilodeau will be at the registration booth handing out maps, trash drop-off locations, contractor bags, gloves, masks and sanitizer.
Since its founding in 2020, the event has picked up several partners, including the Amesbury Lions Club, the Kiwanis Club and the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, according to Bilodeau.
