AMESBURY — People continue to rally around a local woman as she recovers from a tragic train accident in Boston that took her one of her legs.
As of Thursday afternoon, $115,527 has been raised to support Ava Harlow through two GoFundMe internet fundraising accounts.
Harlow, 20, suffered serious injuries Jan. 27 when she was caught beneath a MBTA Green Line trolley at a Boston University station. Firefighters, along with Boston EMS, MBTA Transit Police and local police, rescued Harlow and transported her to a nearby hospital.
Harlow, a 2021 Amesbury High School graduate and former student athlete, has had the community come to her aid in a big and growing way.
Almost immediately following the accident, a group of her school friends organized a GoFundMe campaign to help her family pay the medical expenses. Only a day later, a group of Harlow’s “Aunties” organized a second GoFundMe.
The latest update on Harlow’s condition comes from an update May 23 on the “Aunties” GoFundMe page. The post noted that Harlow was progressing through physical therapy and that her prosthetic was on the way, signaling the next big step in her recovery. The update also provided a glimpse into Harlow’s future plans.
“Ava plans to be back at Bridgewater for the fall semester to resume her classes. We’re all rooting for her to reach that goal – and the love and support she’s received from this wonderful community will help her get there. She’s incredibly determined and has made remarkable progress, but this journey is not over,” the organizers of the GoFundMe wrote.
The update concluded with a thank-you to those who have supported her.
“We are indebted to you all,” the GoFundMe organizers wrote.
In addition to online fundraisers supporting her, the Amesbury Lions Club announced Wednesday that Harlow received a donation directly from the organization.
“We got a recommendation from one of our Lions that Ava seems to be coming along, but she still has a number of issues to deal with, said John Massaua, the club’s director of communications. “So we made a decision as a club to make a donation.”
He said rather than go through the GoFundMe pages, the club decided to give $1,000 directly to Harlow.
“We did it in the spirit of the fact that she’s working hard to recover,” Massaua said. “We are inspired by the journey that she’s on and the way she’s approaching it.”
The organizers of the GoFundMe pages were unable to be reached for comment in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.