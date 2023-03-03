SALISBURY — Weeks after a horrific bicycle crash almost killed a Leeward Light Thrift Store employee, co-workers have labored tirelessly to bring the community together to support him as he prepares for a long recovery.
Retail manager Drew Daubach was riding his bicycle in Amesbury on Valentine’s Day when he was involved in a serious collision with another cyclist traveling in the wrong direction. He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being airlifted to Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, where he remains.
His parents, Joni Meno Daubach and Ronald Daubach, spoke with The Daily News about how their family has been doing and how the store and community have supported them.
“The number of people that loved Drew and he showed kindness to and helped, they all had such beautiful things to say about him,” Joni Daubach said. “It was really pretty overwhelming.”
She said Leeward Light’s owners, Shauna and Robert Werner, posted about her son’s accident on Facebook.
Store general manager Jon Werner said he hired Drew Daubach six years ago and described him as his “right-hand man.” He said he has been blown away by the community support at the store.
“There’s been hundreds of people that have come in just to say what a wonderful person he is and share their experiences with him here at the store,” Jon Werner said. “He’s a gentle and kind human being, and he’s always patient with the people. Customers, volunteers, workers, nobody has a bad thing to say about him.”
Werner said he has lost track of the number of gifts and donations that have come in along with notes describing the positive interaction people had with Drew Daubach.
Bob Goetz, a co-worker, said the two shared a great rapport and formed a fast bond.
“I moved to Amesbury and he already lived there, and so I would often give him rides to and from work so he wouldn’t have to ride his bicycle or take the bus, especially on days where the weather was really bad,” Goetz said. “So we had time to talk about a lot of different things.”
Goetz said he reached out to the parents after the accident to see what he could do to help.
“I and another one of Drew’s friends and former co-workers, we ended up going over to his place and we cleaned it up so that his parents could come in and organize,” he said. “We were taking care of his pet cat, Kobe.”
Goetz said Kobe is living with a volunteer from the store while his owner recovers. He said they wanted his parents to have as little to worry about as possible.
Joni Daubach said since their son’s medical condition has stabilized, they have been able to get a few laughs and smiles out of him.
“We show him every day a picture of Kobe,” she said. “And he’s even been been able to talk a bit. I’ll say, ‘Who is that?’ and he’ll say, ‘My little boy.’”
She said he also loves being able to hear from his grandmother.
“They are very close. She’s in New York state, and whenever I can get her on the phone on speakerphone to talk to Drew, he gets a big smile and always says, ‘I love you, Nan.’ and that really makes her day when she gets to do that. Those are probably the two things that make him smile most,” Joni Daubach said.
Ronald Daubach said their son’s helpful nature has been a key to getting him to respond.
“One of the things we tell him here, because the nurses have to get him to try and move to do assessments and it’s not comfortable for him, we always leave him with this, that the nurses need his help, and that makes a difference. He really tries then,” the father said.
Both parents expressed gratitude for everyone who helped their son – hospital staff, first responders and the team at the thrift store.
Joni Daubach explained that their son’s recovery will be slow and incremental, with doctors telling them that it may be a year before they know what his future will look like.
She urges people to check out the comments on the Facebook post from Leeward Light Thrift Store, believing they highlight the kind of person she has as a son.
According to the Facebook post, donations can be made by visiting the store at 126 Bridge Road, writing and sending a check to the Leeward Charitable Foundation, or by sending a Venmo payment to @Leewardlight.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
