SALISBURY — On a rainy night that saw the Triton Regional High School softball team take on Andover High School, the final score was the last thing on anyone’s mind as the community came out to honor Hailey Stone.
The Hailey Stone Memorial Softball Game was played Wednesday night at Lion’s Park. Stone, 17, died on Christmas Day after a four-year battle with leukemia. She was a senior and cheerleader at Triton Regional High School.
Triton softball coach Allen Noyes explained how his team decided to honor Stone.
“I had a meeting with my captains and we decided to dedicate our whole season to her memory,” Noyes said.
He said that each year they play a game in Salisbury called the “Think Pink” game where they wear pink uniforms to support breast cancer awareness. This year, the team decided to use the game as an opportunity to honor Stone, wearing orange uniforms rather than pink.
“Orange is the color for leukemia,” Noyes said.
He said the day presented a whirlwind of emotions.
“We found out before our game that we had clinched our league title,” Noyes said. “And then weatherwise, it was just a miserable day. It was raining and we wondered if we were going to play the game, just a miserable night for softball.
“But we had orange shirts done for the kids with a memorial for Hailey on the sleeve and they had fun with it and wanted to pay respect to their fallen classmate,” Noyes said.
He spoke about what it meant for the team to have the community come out and support them.
“We were told the whole baseball team was there supporting us,” Noyes said. “It was good that the classmates came out and there was some town folk out, which is part of the reason we play that game in Salisbury every year.”
Selectman Michael Colburn echoed his sentiments.
“Some kids that graduated years ago have showed up,” he said “There was a lot of variety in the crowd.”
He said this event is a way for the community to support the Stone family.
“We managed to raise $350 for Hailey Stone’s family,” Colburn said. “So I gave that to her mother, Jackie, to help out with anything that she still needs help with.”
Noyes said the fundraising element was Colburn’s “baby.”
“Whatever they made with selling hamburgers and hot dogs and stuff, they donated to the fund that they had set up,” Noyes said.
Colburn said Stone’s younger brother, Cam Stone, got to throw out the first pitch.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
