NEWBURY — A little more than a month after a devastating fire robbed her family of their home and beloved dog Baby, Jenna Desrochers shared her gratitude for the community that came together to support her family in their time of need.
The fire broke out at the Desrochers’ Low Street home Nov. 25. Newbury firefighters arrived about 11:30 a.m. and found flames spreading rapidly on an enclosed porch.
With support from neighboring fire departments, including Newburyport, Salisbury and Rowley, crews made a quick attack on the fire and it was eventually extinguished.
The family’s 1-year-old dog, Baby, was rescued from the blaze and given oxygen before being taken to Newbury Animal Hospital. But Baby later died due to injuries suffered in the fire.
While Desrochers said the family was heartbroken, she told how her friend, Kelly Keiley, set up a GoFundMe account for the family, which helped lift their spirits as they watched the community rally around them. The goal was to raise $15,000, but that amount was exceeded as $16,695 was raised.
The page was recently updated with a thank-you message from Desrochers.
“I am left speechless by the generosity of the people within our community and beyond!,” she wrote in the message. “Thanks to your donations, within a week, I was able to secure a furnished winter rental within the children’s school district.”
Desrochers spoke about the difficulties this tragedy has brought and the sorrow her family felt before adding, “We have found only love, healing compassion, and a community that takes care of other humans, even if they are unknown to them.
“I am not joking when I say that my children feel ‘spoiled’ and have not once mentioned a material object that was lost!” she added. “The three of us know that as long as we are together, we will find security and beauty in our home. On behalf of myself, Willa, Clive, Baby Girl in the Sky, Bella and Biscuit, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity!”
In a phone call with The Daily News, Desrochers said she wanted to specifically thank some other people who stepped up to help, including her neighbor and dog trainer Colby Jackman.
“She saw the fire and arrived before Baby was rescued from the house. and she like drove us to the vet, then to the vet hospital in Portsmouth and had the oxygen and the oxygen tank and just carried us through like that whole day,” Desrochers said.
Desrochers also said she is grateful to the Guinea Pig Sanctuary in Salisbury, which took in and treated the family’s two guinea pigs for smoke inhalation.
She said the family has recently brought in a new member in honor of Baby. The newest addition is a rescued mixed breed pup.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.