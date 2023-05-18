NEWBURYPORT — Kelly Lukas and her son Ronny may be relatively new to the city but right now they’re both very happy they live here.
The Lukas family lives separately at the Newburyport Housing Authority on Temple Street and moved to Newburyport from the South Shore about eight years ago.
Ronny Lukas, 37, was born with polycystic kidney disease, which his mother said he inherited from his father, Michael.
“We didn’t know about it until he was 14. He wasn’t having any issues, he was living his life and doing whatever,” she said. “But over the past couple of years, he got really, really sick. He’s on dialysis now and he is one sick kid.”
His condition led to two brain aneurysms roughly five years ago, and he’s in the midst of going through the screening process to become a kidney recipient through Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. He must endure eight hours of peritoneal dialysis each night, according to his mother.
“You don’t know until you wake up in the morning how you’re going to feel,” Ronny Lukas said. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff.”
Mother and son had been working at the local Market Basket until he had to quit, due to his illness, in January. Since then, his quality of life has been slowly diminishing.
“He’s extremely depressed because he can’t go to work,” Kelly Lukas said. “He’s also sick almost every day and sometimes he just wants to give up. He just wants to die. It breaks my heart into a million pieces.”
Tried of seeing her son suffer, she went on the “Nice People of Newburyport” Facebook page over the weekend to talk about their situation and linked to the Lahey Living Donor website, (www.lahey-livingdonor.org/?fbclid=IwAR1EjDQtbafiKS8AK6RYk9nWBLaELqVseDGfkiWBtfU6iGuqGZNNZ3jbxdw_aem_th_ATCXMwr4cT_1AsaHGrIH9F0ZcmuQuMmCc5tgnG4qla3oG7E-0tD1Mh_Bch6JMXaC4Qs,).
Kelly Lukas wanted to see if she could get at least 10 people to get a look at what it takes to be a potential kidney donor and said she received more than 250 messages of support.
Ronny Lukas said seeing the number of people who have already responded with words of encouragement has left him with newfound hope.
“This has changed my whole outlook on the world. I mean, it’s 2023, nobody cares about anybody, right?” he said. “But once I saw this, I was just overwhelmed with happiness. When I feel good mentally, that helps me physically, too.”
Kelly Lukas said she has spoken with a woman from New York who donated a kidney to a complete stranger.
“She never met the guy but she gave him a kidney,” she said. “She told me I should put a sign on the back of my car, letting people know my son needed a kidney, because that does work. So I’m thinking about doing that, too.”
Longtime local resident Erin Casey-Kelly has known the Lukas family for eight years and said she hopes to see Ronny Lukas receive the help he needs.
“It’s important to me because my son Patrick got a cornea transplant 12 years ago. I’ve always been an organ donor and it is the easiest, kindest thing you can do,” she said.
Casey-Kelly said she has already signed up through the Lahey Living Donor website and she got a few of her friends to do so as well.
“Whether or not someone’s been here for a long time or a short time, the people of Newburyport respond to those in need,” she said. “I know we live in a city of giving and I hope people will reach out and help this family.”
Kelly Lukas said her son is feeling hopeful about his future now, even if he’s just beginning his possible transplant journey, and she is incredibly grateful for the support they received in just a few days.
“He’s got a little spark in those eyes and I’m so excited,” she said. “Newburyport is amazing.”
