NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church will host the fourth annual community reading of Frederick Douglass' 1852 speech, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro,” on Thursday at 7 p.m.
This free event will be a live, virtual reading via a Zoom link to be provided to all who register.
To register, visit the museum's website at www.newburyhistory.org and click on the "Reading Frederick Douglass link."
The reading will be followed by a discussion led by humanities scholar Edward Carson. Carson, an independent historian, is also dean of multicultural education and a member of the history department at The Governor's Academy in Byfield.
Douglass, born a slave in Maryland in 1818, escaped to the Northeast when he was 20 and eventually ended up in Bedford, Massachusetts. He became acquainted with the Liberator, an anti-slavery newspaper edited by Newburyport native William Lloyd Garrison.
Garrison became an advocate and mentor to Douglass, who began attending anti-slavery meetings and became a lecturer for the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society.
In September 1841, Douglass would visit Newburyport, but was beaten and had his clothes torn on a train ride through New Hampshire after the conductor asked him to move to the rear.
He spoke at Prospect Street Church at the corner of Fair and Prospect streets in Newburyport and stayed at the home of abolitionist Richard Plumer on Federal Street.
Douglass would become a leading spokesman for abolition and racial equality. His speech on July 5, 1852, which is still relevant today, was given before the Ladies' Anti-Slavery Society in Rochester, New York, according to a press release.
This program is funded in part by Mass Humanities, which receives support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and is an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
