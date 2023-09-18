NEWBURYPORT — Community Service of Newburyport Inc. is collecting toilet paper and paper towels this month.
Personal care products such as toilet paper and paper towels are not covered by federal assistance programs that can be used only for food. Providing personal care products is one of many services offered to clients of Community Service.
Those looking to participate can drop off items in Newburyport at The Dance Place at The Tannery Marketplace and YWCA Greater Newburyport.
Community Service of Newburyport is a nonprofit social service agency that provides economic and social support for residents of Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury.
For more information, visit CSN1912.org.
